Voices
LA Times Today: Patt Says: Prepare to say a frond farewell to Los Angeles’ palm trees
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
- Share via
Palm trees have been a symbol of Los Angeles for 150 years. The tall, spindly trees line our streets and define our beach-y culture.
But L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison writes that, as climate change drives temperatures up and increases natural disasters, it might be time for L.A. to bid the palm tree a “frond” farewell.
Here’s what Patt said.
But L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison writes that, as climate change drives temperatures up and increases natural disasters, it might be time for L.A. to bid the palm tree a “frond” farewell.
Here’s what Patt said.