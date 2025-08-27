Advertisement
LA Times Today: Patt Says: Prepare to say a frond farewell to Los Angeles' palm trees
LA Times Today: Patt Says: Prepare to say a frond farewell to Los Angeles' palm trees

Palm trees have been a symbol of Los Angeles for 150 years. The tall, spindly trees line our streets and define our beach-y culture.

But L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison writes that, as climate change drives temperatures up and increases natural disasters, it might be time for L.A. to bid the palm tree a “frond” farewell.

Here’s what Patt said.
