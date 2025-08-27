LA Times Today: A crisis of faith: ICE raids force some churches to take ‘extraordinary’ action

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Video of a local pastor confronting masked ICE agents in the parking lot of a Downey church went viral on social media.



Immigration arrests at or near churches have put some parishioners on edge, leading to a crisis of faith for believers and for clergy to take extraordinary action.



L.A. Times reporter Hannah Fry joined Lisa McRee with the story.