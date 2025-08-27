LA Times Today: A crisis of faith: ICE raids force some churches to take ‘extraordinary’ action
Video of a local pastor confronting masked ICE agents in the parking lot of a Downey church went viral on social media.
Immigration arrests at or near churches have put some parishioners on edge, leading to a crisis of faith for believers and for clergy to take extraordinary action.
L.A. Times reporter Hannah Fry joined Lisa McRee with the story.
