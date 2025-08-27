LA Times Today: Inside an airlift to Gaza. Dropping aid from above and the desperate scramble below

The war in Gaza has created unspeakable human suffering: Israeli strikes on a hospital killed 20 people Monday in what Israel now says was a “tragic mishap.”



And the death toll from starvation continues to rise with Israel’s blockade of Gaza, other countries are now dropping food from airplanes.



L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos takes us inside one of those airlifts and the desperate scramble for the food on the ground.