A sweet potato and chocolate chili that’s perfect for a summer day

Martin Draluck — the chef and founder of Black Pot Supper Club, which highlights Black cuilinary history in multi-course feasts held at some of L.A.’s best Black-owned restaurants — made this sweet potato chili with a secret ingredient. He added a tab of Abuelita chocolate on a whim, which gives the chili a mole-reminiscent richness. This vegetarian chili comes together in under an hour and can be adapted with ingredients that you have on hand. Adjust the spices and seasoning as you’d like.
