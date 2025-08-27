Advertisement
The free museum where local art reflects the times
By Quincy Bowie Jr.
The Compton Art & History Museum is an artistic institution by Compton for Compton. Created as an extension of their nonprofit Color Compton, Abigail Lopez-Byrd and her husband, Marquell Byrd, are hosting exhibits that highlight the experiences and works of local artists and community members. To check out their latest exhibition, “Boundless Echoes: The Unending Sound of Resistance,” which explores the recent ICE raids, stop by 306 W. Compton Blvd, No. 104, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

