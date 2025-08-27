The free museum where local art reflects the times

The Compton Art & History Museum is an artistic institution by Compton for Compton. Created as an extension of their nonprofit Color Compton, Abigail Lopez-Byrd and her husband, Marquell Byrd, are hosting exhibits that highlight the experiences and works of local artists and community members. To check out their latest exhibition, “Boundless Echoes: The Unending Sound of Resistance,” which explores the recent ICE raids, stop by 306 W. Compton Blvd, No. 104, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.