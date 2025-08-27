How left does California’s new congressional district map shift?

Democrats to gain five seats despite two-thirds of proposed California congressional districts shifting red, Times analysis of redrawn map shows.



Four formerly Republican-leaning swing districts would tilt slightly Democratic, while two others would shift more heavily toward the left.



The proposed 1st District would experience the largest shift among all the districts that flipped from red to blue, moving from a 25-point advantage for Trump to a 12-point advantage for Harris.