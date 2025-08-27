Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:32
How left does California’s new congressional district map shift?
California

How left does California’s new congressional district map shift?

Sandhya Kambhampati.
Mark Potts.
By Sandhya Kambhampati and Mark E. Potts
Democrats to gain five seats despite two-thirds of proposed California congressional districts shifting red, Times analysis of redrawn map shows.

Four formerly Republican-leaning swing districts would tilt slightly Democratic, while two others would shift more heavily toward the left.

The proposed 1st District would experience the largest shift among all the districts that flipped from red to blue, moving from a 25-point advantage for Trump to a 12-point advantage for Harris.
CaliforniaPolitics
Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she specializes in statistical analysis and demographic data. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois. Send her tips at sandhya@latimes.com.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement