It’s not just Phoenix, climate change is bringing haboobs to California

For anyone wondering whether intense dust storms, like the haboob that enveloped Phoenix this week, are possible in Southern California, the answer is yes.



They’ve hit in the recent past and are a growing issue over much of Southern California and the Central Valley, thanks to the drying associated with climate change, water over-use, wildfire, off-roading, tractors on dry soil, and construction, experts say.