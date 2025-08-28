LA Times Today: Chefs, comedians and actors share their favorite Valley hangs

L.A.’s food scene is filled with diverse cuisines and incredible restaurants and the San Fernando Valley, in particular, is packed with beloved local gems from old-school burger joints to hidden sushi counters.



The L.A. Times Food team spoke with celebs, chefs and other prominent Angelenos to discover their go-to spots.



Food reporter Stephanie Breijo joined Lisa McRee with more.