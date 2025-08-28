LA Times Today: The dark side of California’s backyard ADU boom: How much do they ease the housing shortage?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Whether they’re ready-made and hauled in by crane or designed from the ground up, ADU production has boomed in California in recent years. As the state grapples with an ongoing housing crisis, how much have accessory dwelling units helped ease the strain?



L.A. Times data reporter Terry Castleman looked at the numbers.