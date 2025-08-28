LA Times Today: California voters undecided in 2026 governor’s race, but prefer Newsom over Harris for president in 2028

A telegenic San Francisco mayor, Gavin Newsom, a former governor and son of a governor, Jerry Brown and bodybuilder-turned-movie-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The last three governors Californians have elected were big names with big personalities.



But in 2026, voters will likely choose between candidates decidedly less well known. A new poll reveals the state of that race so far, and also asks, in the 2028 presidential contest: Who’d you rather? Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris?