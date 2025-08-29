LA Times Today: Commentary: A climate-saving lithium mine could doom an endangered desert flower

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



There is a rare desert flower that is only found in a three-square mile area of Nevada. Also targeted for that area are plans for a new lithium mine. The U.S. – and the world – needs lithium to meet a growing demand. But a lithium mine could wipe out that rare desert flower. And that’s a dilemma.



L.A. Times climate columnist Sammy Roth wrote about it.