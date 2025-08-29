LA Times Today: UCLA’s Jewish community unites against Trump’s $1-billion demand: ‘Misguided and punitive’

Governor Gavin Newsom has called Donald Trump’s threat to the University of California system nothing less than extortion.



Now, top UC leaders are set to negotiate with the Trump administration or face a billion dollar fine.



Education reporter Jaweed Kaleem joined Lisa McRee with Trump’s demands, what’s at stake and what it means to the future of the university system.