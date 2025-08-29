USC football: Three things for Missouri State

USC football opens its season, head coach Lincoln Riley’s fourth, against Missouri State. Los Angeles Times beat writer Ryan Kartje has three things he is looking at that could determine not only if USC wins the game, but can have a successful season.
Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.