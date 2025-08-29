Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:19
New data uncover another hidden cost of EV ownership: high insurance premiums
Business

New data uncover another hidden cost of EV ownership: high insurance premiums

Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen and Brenda Elizondo
As the price of buying an electric vehicle is set to soar with tariffs and the end of government incentives, drivers who want to go green have another hidden cost to consider before making the switch.

The insurance premiums on electric vehicles are, on average, a whopping 49% higher than those for gas-powered cars, according to new data from the digital insurance platform Insurify.

It costs an average of $4,058 annually to insure an electric vehicle, compared with $2,732 for a traditional vehicle, according to the data. Electric cars cost more to replace, are more expensive to repair, and are more likely to have issues that lead to insurance claims, the report said.

The steep insurance prices for EVs come as the U.S. electric-vehicle industry is being battered by auto tariffs, federal legislation and the expiration of a tax incentive attached to new and used electric vehicles.

“Insurance costs, because they are ongoing, do matter in the long-term calculation of whether it costs more or less for any given person to drive an EV versus a gas-powered car,” said Julia Taliesin, who authored the report.
Business
Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement