Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:19
A new (old) house at Barnsdall Park
California

A new (old) house at Barnsdall Park

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Follow
If you’ve been to Barnsdall Art Park, then you’ve probably seen the Hollyhock House built by Frank Lloyd Wright. But have you ever noticed Residence A?

Tucked away behind a gate next to the steps leading up to the park, Residence A was originally built as a guest house for the property.

@bexcastillo stopped by to learn more about why the house is currently closed to visitors and the efforts to repair it.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a video creator and special projects lead for Los Angeles Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC.

Advertisement