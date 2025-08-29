A new (old) house at Barnsdall Park

If you’ve been to Barnsdall Art Park, then you’ve probably seen the Hollyhock House built by Frank Lloyd Wright. But have you ever noticed Residence A?



Tucked away behind a gate next to the steps leading up to the park, Residence A was originally built as a guest house for the property.



@bexcastillo stopped by to learn more about why the house is currently closed to visitors and the efforts to repair it.