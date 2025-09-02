‘Volunteer Cleaning Communities’ clean up the San Fernando Valley

A volunteer group of mainly retirees is devoted to cleaning up the dirty streets of L.A. Volunteers Cleaning Communities is one of the city’s largest clean-up groups. Members not only find purpose in their work, but find friendships and a new social life.
