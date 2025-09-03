Stargazing under the full moon with We Explore Earth

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



We Explore Earth combines holistic wellness, environmental conservation and education, and accessibility to bring free nature events to the community. In August the nonprofit hosted an event to welcome the sturgeon moon. It started with a hike followed by a yoga session, then a sound bath all before stargazing and taking in the full moon.