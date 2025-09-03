Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:34
Stargazing under the full moon with We Explore Earth
California

By Quincy Bowie Jr. and Aspen Anderson
We Explore Earth combines holistic wellness, environmental conservation and education, and accessibility to bring free nature events to the community. In August the nonprofit hosted an event to welcome the sturgeon moon. It started with a hike followed by a yoga session, then a sound bath all before stargazing and taking in the full moon.
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Aspen Anderson

Aspen Anderson is a summer intern reporting for the Los Angeles Times features desk. A Seattle native, she has previously freelanced for the Seattle Times features section, contributing to the How-to-Seattle beat. She is a recent graduate from the University of Washington.

