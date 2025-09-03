Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:11
How Dwindling Property Taxes Affect You
California

How Dwindling Property Taxes Affect You

Downtown L.A.’s office towers are losing value fast — and it’s not just a real estate story.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-NOVEMBER 2, 2023, 2023:Roger Vincent, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll and Roger Vincent
When skyscrapers lose hundreds of millions in value, the city collects less in property taxes. That means less money for things we all rely on: 🚒 firefighters, 📚 libraries, 🌳 parks, and 🚧 street repairs.

A new report warns Los Angeles could lose $353M in tax revenue over the next 10 years. That’s about $35M a year — at a time when the city is already facing big budget deficits.

One idea on the table? Convert empty offices into much-needed housing, boosting both homes and tax revenue.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Roger Vincent

Roger Vincent covers commercial real estate for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement