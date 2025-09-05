Advertisement
A ‘Roomba for the forest’ could be SoCal’s next wildfire weapon

Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Noah Haggerty
Mark Potts.
By Noah Haggerty and Mark E. Potts
BurnBot is a huge, Zamboni-like vehicle that executes precisely controlled burns of flammable grass alongside buildings and roadways.

It’s designed to create fire breaks — lines of charred land — that keep flames from spreading.

When plants do grow back, instead of invasive, combustible grasses, it’s typically native, more fire-resistant vegetation.
