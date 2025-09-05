Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:44
Planespotting Park?
California

Planespotting Park?

The grassy patch by In-N-Out at LAX is more than just a burger stop — it’s one of the world’s best plane-spotting hangouts.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
Tom had a hunch that it was special, so he interviewed Jean-Christophe Dick and Ben Irving, two self-described “Avgeeks” to get to the bottom of it.


Here are a few tips they shared. #1 You can use a free plane tracking app called Flightradar24 to see what’s landing. #2 There is a gathering of Avgeeks called Cranky Dorkfest on Saturday, 9/13, at noon on the patch of grass next to the In-N-Out. Tell them Tom sent you.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement