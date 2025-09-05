Planespotting Park?

The grassy patch by In-N-Out at LAX is more than just a burger stop — it’s one of the world’s best plane-spotting hangouts.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Tom had a hunch that it was special, so he interviewed Jean-Christophe Dick and Ben Irving, two self-described “Avgeeks” to get to the bottom of it.





Here are a few tips they shared. #1 You can use a free plane tracking app called Flightradar24 to see what’s landing. #2 There is a gathering of Avgeeks called Cranky Dorkfest on Saturday, 9/13, at noon on the patch of grass next to the In-N-Out. Tell them Tom sent you.