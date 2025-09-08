Is this the best sourdough bread ever?

This blue corn masa sourdough smells and tastes like a cross between your favorite loaf of bread and a blue corn tortilla. The bread has helped make 61 Hundred Bread in Santa Ana a destination bakery for bread lovers. The bakery typically sells out of its famous bread, croissants and cruffins, so plan to visit in the morning.