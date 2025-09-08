Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:14
Is this the best sourdough bread ever?
Food

Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
Mark Potts.
By Jenn Harris and Mark E. Potts
This blue corn masa sourdough smells and tastes like a cross between your favorite loaf of bread and a blue corn tortilla. The bread has helped make 61 Hundred Bread in Santa Ana a destination bakery for bread lovers. The bakery typically sells out of its famous bread, croissants and cruffins, so plan to visit in the morning.
