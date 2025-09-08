Fundraising for ICE raid victims

@bexcastillo stopped by a fundraiser in downtown L.A. organized by Mi Todo Gallery. The event raised money for Unión del Barrio and Los Angeles Tenants Union Ktown Local and featured performances, art, music and more.
Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.