Cameraxchange brings L.A.’s film community together

San Diego-based brand and film lab I’m Still Developing brought film photography enthusiasts together in DTLA for a buy, sell and trade camera show. The event, called Cameraxchange, featured about 20 vendors, an open photo studio, and the chance for visitors to have their portrait taken.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.