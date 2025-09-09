Cameraxchange brings L.A.’s film community together

San Diego-based brand and film lab I’m Still Developing brought film photography enthusiasts together in DTLA for a buy, sell and trade camera show. The event, called Cameraxchange, featured about 20 vendors, an open photo studio, and the chance for visitors to have their portrait taken.