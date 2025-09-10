How to shuck an oyster the right way

As we were opening my restaurant Found Oyster, our general manager, Joe Laraja, was adamant that we use his mom JoAnne’s recipe for mignonette, because it was the most delicious one he’d ever had and the only thing JoAnne liked with oysters. We later came to find that JoAnne got the recipe from Island Creek Oyster Bar in Duxbury, Mass., where the original recipe is heavy on the alcohol. This version pays respect to Island Creek, and JoAnne, while taking its own path with lots of crunch and texture, thanks to the cilantro stems. If you’re not a fan of cilantro, any mixture of soft herb leaves and stems will work well.