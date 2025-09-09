The man behind the keys at Dodger Stadium

Before walk-up songs and booming stadium speakers, baseball’s soundtrack came from one place: the organ.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



At Dodger Stadium, Dieter Ruehle keeps that tradition alive. He’s the musician behind the keys, blending old-school ballpark charm with modern flair every home game.



Tom Carroll caught up with him on L.A. Kings Night at Dodger Stadium—a fitting backdrop, since the Kings are a big reason he landed the Dodgers organist job.