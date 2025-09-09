Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:41
The man behind the keys at Dodger Stadium
Before walk-up songs and booming stadium speakers, baseball’s soundtrack came from one place: the organ.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
At Dodger Stadium, Dieter Ruehle keeps that tradition alive. He’s the musician behind the keys, blending old-school ballpark charm with modern flair every home game.

Tom Carroll caught up with him on L.A. Kings Night at Dodger Stadium—a fitting backdrop, since the Kings are a big reason he landed the Dodgers organist job.
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

