Smash-and-grab mob crash into San Jose jewelry store, knock over 88-year-old owner

A group of robbers crashed a vehicle through the front door of Kim Hưng Jewelry in San Jose, Calif. on Sept. 5. The masked suspects stormed into the store with hammers and bags. They threw the 88-year-old owner to the ground and stole an undisclosed number of jewelry, according to the man’s family. The San Jose Police Department have not released any information about the suspects. The owner later suffered a stroke after the robbery according to his family and he is recovering at home.