The most exciting immersive show in L.A. right now is a funeral

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



With larger-than-life puppets, a Sasquatch-inspired creature, drones and robots, “The Cortège” aims to be a procession for the modern age. The theatrical production attempts to tackle a difficult subject — communal grief — with jubilance.