FBI releases two images of ‘person of interest’ in Charlie Kirk shooting
Community members pay respect to Charlie Kirk

By Grace Toohey and Mark E. Potts
As the nation reeled following the killing of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, those on the ground pay their respect by bringing flowers or American flags to Utah Valley University and laying them down in front of a UVU sign.

Law enforcement sources said Kirk was fatally wounded from a considerable distance, perhaps 200 yards away, by a sniper-style shot. A manhunt is currently underway to locate the shooter.

Authorities unveiled a grainy photo of a man clad in a black long-sleeved T-shirt, dark sunglasses and a baseball cap who they said was “of interest” in the fatal shooting of influential right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah college campus.

“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI said on X.
