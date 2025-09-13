Meet the collector preserving a complex history

As the Smithsonian and other cultural institutions grapple with pressure to change narratives, Gail Deculus-Johnson says her African American Memorabilia Museum and Cultural Arts Center is a way of honoring her ancestors and encouraging folks to engage with truth. AAMMCAC is an online museum and nonprofit based on her unique collection she’s been curating for over 40 years. You can visit aammcac.com to see the collection and find out more about how to engage, buy or sell.