Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:52
Vice President JD Vance arrives in Phoenix with Charlie Kirk’s casket
World & Nation

Vice President JD Vance arrives in Phoenix with Charlie Kirk’s casket

Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video Subscribe
Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, escorted Charlie Kirk’s casket to Phoenix aboard Air Force Two on Thursday evening.

The Vances flew to Salt Lake City International Airport on Air Force Two to meet Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their two children earlier in the day. They then traveled together, along with other members of Kirk’s family and some of his friends, to Arizona.
World & Nation
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement