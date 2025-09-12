Vice President JD Vance arrives in Phoenix with Charlie Kirk’s casket

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, escorted Charlie Kirk’s casket to Phoenix aboard Air Force Two on Thursday evening.



The Vances flew to Salt Lake City International Airport on Air Force Two to meet Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their two children earlier in the day. They then traveled together, along with other members of Kirk’s family and some of his friends, to Arizona.