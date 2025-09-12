Advertisement
Authorities share video of suspect jumping off of roof after Charlie Kirk shooting

By Mark E. Potts
On Thursday evening, authorities shared a video of a suspect running across a roof at Utah Valley University and then jumping off of it after the shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

The video shows a man in dark clothing running to the edge of the building, then using his hands to lower himself over to the edge before jumping to the ground.
