Authorities share video of suspect jumping off of roof after Charlie Kirk shooting
- Share via
On Thursday evening, authorities shared a video of a suspect running across a roof at Utah Valley University and then jumping off of it after the shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.
The video shows a man in dark clothing running to the edge of the building, then using his hands to lower himself over to the edge before jumping to the ground.
The video shows a man in dark clothing running to the edge of the building, then using his hands to lower himself over to the edge before jumping to the ground.