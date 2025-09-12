‘We got him’: Authorities announce apprehension of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect

Charlie Kirk, a Trump ally and leading voice for the far right, was fatally shot while speaking to hundreds of people at Utah Valley University.



Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Friday press conference, saying “we got him.”



Law enforcement sources said Kirk was fatally wounded from a considerable distance, perhaps 200 yards away, by a sniper-style shot.