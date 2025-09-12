What the writings on the bullet casings from Charlie Kirk’s killer might mean

Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Friday that officials arrested a 22-year-old suspect late Thursday night in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk after the man confessed to family members.



Cox said investigators have extensive evidence linking Robinson to the shooting, including notes on the Discord chat app and markings on ammunition left with the gun that they believe was used in the shooting.



One of the engravings on the ammunition, Cox said, read: “Hey fascist! Catch!” Another marking read “Bella Ciao” — a reference to an Italian song that pays tribute to the anti-fascist resistance who fought occupying troops during World War II.



The Times’ Anita Chabria spoke with Joan Donovan, an assistant professor of journalism at Boston University and an expert in extremism, to better understand what the messages meant. Here’s what Donovan had to say.

