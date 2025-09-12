Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:54
What the writings on the bullet casings from Charlie Kirk’s killer might mean
Anita Chabria. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Mark Potts.
By Anita Chabria and Mark E. Potts
Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Friday that officials arrested a 22-year-old suspect late Thursday night in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk after the man confessed to family members.

Cox said investigators have extensive evidence linking Robinson to the shooting, including notes on the Discord chat app and markings on ammunition left with the gun that they believe was used in the shooting.

One of the engravings on the ammunition, Cox said, read: “Hey fascist! Catch!” Another marking read “Bella Ciao” — a reference to an Italian song that pays tribute to the anti-fascist resistance who fought occupying troops during World War II.

The Times’ Anita Chabria spoke with Joan Donovan, an assistant professor of journalism at Boston University and an expert in extremism, to better understand what the messages meant. Here’s what Donovan had to say.
Anita Chabria

Anita Chabria is a California columnist for the Los Angeles Times, based in Sacramento. Before joining The Times, she worked for the Sacramento Bee as a member of its statewide investigative team and previously covered criminal justice and City Hall. Follow her on Bluesky at anitachabria.bsky.social and on X at @anitachabria.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

