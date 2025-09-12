Breaking News
California lawmakers pass SB 79, housing bill that brings dense housing to transit hubs
Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:31
“Could Pali High football recover?”
California

“Could Pali High football recover?”

After losing their high school, Pali High students didn’t know if there’d be a football team this year.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Daniel Miller staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
By Tom Carroll and Daniel Miller
For the past nine months, reporter Daniel Miller has followed this team of “nomads” as they rebuilt—practicing in parks, middle schools, anywhere they could, really. Tom Carroll sat down with him to talk about what it means for these players to call a field “home,” even when it may not feel like it.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Daniel Miller

Daniel Miller is an enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, working on investigations and features focused on education. An L.A. native and UCLA graduate, he joined the staff in 2013.

Advertisement