“Could Pali High football recover?”

After losing their high school, Pali High students didn’t know if there’d be a football team this year.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



For the past nine months, reporter Daniel Miller has followed this team of “nomads” as they rebuilt—practicing in parks, middle schools, anywhere they could, really. Tom Carroll sat down with him to talk about what it means for these players to call a field “home,” even when it may not feel like it.