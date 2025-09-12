“Could Pali High football recover?”

For the past nine months, reporter Daniel Miller has followed this team of “nomads” as they rebuilt—practicing in parks, middle schools, anywhere they could, really. Tom Carroll sat down with him to talk about what it means for these players to call a field “home,” even when it may not feel like it.
Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.