Arnold Schwarzenegger on the death of Charlie Kirk

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Interim USC President Beong-Soo Kim sat down with former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in a conversation titled “A Democracy Day Dialogue.”



Schwarzenegger reflected on Charlie Kirk’s death as he warned about the fragile state of democracy.



“That someone’s life was taken because they had a different opinion, I mean it’s just unbelievable,” Schwarzenegger said, noting that Kirk was a skilled communicator who connected with young people, even those who disagreed with him. “A human life is gone. He was a great father, a great husband, and I was thinking about his children — they will only be reading about him now instead of him reading to them bedtime stories.”

