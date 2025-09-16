Arnold Schwarzenegger on the death of Charlie Kirk
Interim USC President Beong-Soo Kim sat down with former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in a conversation titled “A Democracy Day Dialogue.”
Schwarzenegger reflected on Charlie Kirk’s death as he warned about the fragile state of democracy.
“That someone’s life was taken because they had a different opinion, I mean it’s just unbelievable,” Schwarzenegger said, noting that Kirk was a skilled communicator who connected with young people, even those who disagreed with him. “A human life is gone. He was a great father, a great husband, and I was thinking about his children — they will only be reading about him now instead of him reading to them bedtime stories.”
