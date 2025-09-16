Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:50
Arnold Schwarzenegger on the death of Charlie Kirk
Arnold Schwarzenegger on the death of Charlie Kirk

By Mark E. Potts
Interim USC President Beong-Soo Kim sat down with former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in a conversation titled “A Democracy Day Dialogue.”

Schwarzenegger reflected on Charlie Kirk’s death as he warned about the fragile state of democracy.

“That someone’s life was taken because they had a different opinion, I mean it’s just unbelievable,” Schwarzenegger said, noting that Kirk was a skilled communicator who connected with young people, even those who disagreed with him. “A human life is gone. He was a great father, a great husband, and I was thinking about his children — they will only be reading about him now instead of him reading to them bedtime stories.”
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

