A dire housing shortage crushed People’s Park, and the ideals it represented
A dire housing shortage crushed People’s Park, and the ideals it represented

By James Rainey and Mark E. Potts
It’s been 20 months since the leaders of the University of California’s original campus launched an extraordinary incursion on their own property — deploying dozens of trucks and hundreds of police officers to take control of storied People’s Park.

After more than half a century of fighting over the counterculture landmark, the university finally recaptured the 2.8-acre property three blocks south of the U.C. Berkeley campus. Construction crews cemented the park’s demise last month, “topping out” a massive dormitory on land once filled with scruffy grass, trees, a hodgepodge of tents for the homeless and a makeshift stage.
