Arnold Schwarzenegger on California’s redistricting efforts
By Mark E. Potts
During a talk on USC’s campus, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about his concerns with the state’s redistricting efforts and why he wants people to vote no to Proposition 50 in the special election this November, which would allow the state to draw new districts.

Schwarzenegger criticized dismantling the independent redistricting commission, saying, “we have to fight Trump, [yet] we become Trump” in reference to partisan gerrymandering.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

