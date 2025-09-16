Arnold Schwarzenegger on California’s redistricting efforts

During a talk on USC’s campus, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about his concerns with the state’s redistricting efforts and why he wants people to vote no to Proposition 50 in the special election this November, which would allow the state to draw new districts.



Schwarzenegger criticized dismantling the independent redistricting commission, saying, “we have to fight Trump, [yet] we become Trump” in reference to partisan gerrymandering.