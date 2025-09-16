An Angeleno dines in Mexican Chicago. They’re just like us

Chicago has a distinct Mexican essence reflected in the foods that most people consider theirs — and this town loves Mexican cuisines.



The ICE raids and Trump’s threats have muted the atmosphere for Mexican Independence Day, sparking thoughts on a recent visit.



From a Rick Bayless speakeasy to classics like Carnitas Uruapan, here’s what I ate dining through Mexican Chicago in the summer of ICE raids.