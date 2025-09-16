Breaking News
Prosecutors will seek death penalty for suspect in killing of Charlie Kirk
Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing Charlie Kirk with a single shot at Utah Valley University, officials announced Tuesday.

“I do not take this decision lightly,” said Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray during a press conference. “It’s a decision I made independently as county attorney.”

Robinson has been charged with seven counts, Gray said, including one count of aggravated murder and two counts of obstruction of justice, for allegedly hiding the rifle used in the killing and disposing of his clothes.
