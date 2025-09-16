Robert Redford was always in pursuit of something more substantial

Robert Redford died Tuesday at age 89. The Hollywood icon behind the Sundance Institute was a natural star who seemed to comfortably reflect the postwar zeitgeist in America with his choice of movie roles and side projects. Here, Times film editor Joshua Rothkopf looks back on Redford’s career.