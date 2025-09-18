Cool Cat Collection help cats find their forever home

Cool Cat Collective is a cat-themed boutique that fosters cats for a local trap-neuter-return nonprofit.



Once a month, the store is home to a local-favorite silent reading night that mirrors the cat cafe concept. These resident kittens at Cool Cat Collective spend most of their time in a luxury “catio” in the back corner of the store, but twice a month, they are released to roam about during after-hours fundraising events.



A popular silent reading party, co-hosted by reading club Long Beach Bookworms, mimics a cat cafe and has sold out nearly every month since its debut last November, said Long Beach Bookworms founder Martha Esquivias.