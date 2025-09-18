Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:44
Cool Cat Collection help cats find their forever home
Lifestyle

Cool Cat Collection help cats find their forever home

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Brenda Elizondo and Malia Mendez
Cool Cat Collective is a cat-themed boutique that fosters cats for a local trap-neuter-return nonprofit.

Once a month, the store is home to a local-favorite silent reading night that mirrors the cat cafe concept. These resident kittens at Cool Cat Collective spend most of their time in a luxury “catio” in the back corner of the store, but twice a month, they are released to roam about during after-hours fundraising events.

A popular silent reading party, co-hosted by reading club Long Beach Bookworms, mimics a cat cafe and has sold out nearly every month since its debut last November, said Long Beach Bookworms founder Martha Esquivias.
Lifestyle
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press.

Advertisement