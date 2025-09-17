Breaking News
How to get tickets for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics
How to get tickets for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen and Mark E. Potts
General registration for 2028 Olympics tickets will open in January 2026, more than a full year ahead of the ticket timeline used during the Paris Games, LA28 announced on Wednesday. Tickets to the Paralympics — coming to L.A. for the first time — will go on sale in 2027.

Beginning next year, fans can register to enter the lottery for Olympics tickets at the organizing committee’s website la28.org. If selected in the random draw, fans will receive a purchase time and date for when ticket drops begin in spring 2026. Fans who are not selected for the first round of ticket drops will be automatically be entered into subsequent ones. LA28 officials plan to announce more information about the process later this year.
