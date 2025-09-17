What is Bill Bell’s Union Station secret?

Breaking News
ABC drops ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ indefinitely over host’s Charlie Kirk remarks
California

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
After seeing a TikTok about a not-so-secret interactive art installation at Union Station, Rebecca Castillo decided to check it out for herself.

It features 12 LED light sticks and was designed by artist Bill Bell in 1995. Some viewers might recognize old Hollywood stars in the panels, like Audrey Hepburn or Marilyn Monroe.

Go up to the plaque and say “Hey Bill, old buddy” followed by the name of one of those stars. You’ll hear a sound corresponding to the name — like jazz music for Duke Ellington.

The artwork features hundreds of prompts, mostly of actors and celebrities from the 1930s to the 1970s, but there are some outliers as well.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

