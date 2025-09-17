What is Bill Bell’s Union Station secret?

After seeing a TikTok about a not-so-secret interactive art installation at Union Station, Rebecca Castillo decided to check it out for herself.



It features 12 LED light sticks and was designed by artist Bill Bell in 1995. Some viewers might recognize old Hollywood stars in the panels, like Audrey Hepburn or Marilyn Monroe.



Go up to the plaque and say “Hey Bill, old buddy” followed by the name of one of those stars. You’ll hear a sound corresponding to the name — like jazz music for Duke Ellington.



The artwork features hundreds of prompts, mostly of actors and celebrities from the 1930s to the 1970s, but there are some outliers as well.

