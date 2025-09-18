ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel off the air in latest media capitulation to Trump

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Walt Disney Co.-owned broadcaster ABC said it is pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live” indefinitely following sharp backlash over the host’s remarks about slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.



The move comes after station owner Nexstar Media Group said it would yank the show from its ABC affiliate stations as a result of the comments.



The Irving, Texas-based Nexstar announced Wednesday that Kimmel will be off its stations for the foreseeable future.