VIDEO | 02:03
Could D’Anton Lynn be the next UCLA head coach?
Could D’Anton Lynn be the next UCLA head coach?

Ryan Kartje.
Mark Potts.
By Ryan Kartje and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje talks about USC defensive coordinate D’Anton Lynn being named as a possible UCLA football head coach candidate.
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

