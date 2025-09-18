Clayton Kershaw announces retirement after 18 seasons with the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw announced his retirement after 18 seasons with the Dodgers, effective the end of the season, capping off a Hall of Fame career with three Cy Young Awards.



The 37-year-old left-hander is scheduled to take the mound Friday night at Dodger Stadium, potentially for the final time in his storied career.