Clayton Kershaw announces retirement after 18 seasons with the Dodgers

By Jack Harris and Mark E. Potts
Clayton Kershaw announced his retirement after 18 seasons with the Dodgers, effective the end of the season, capping off a Hall of Fame career with three Cy Young Awards.

The 37-year-old left-hander is scheduled to take the mound Friday night at Dodger Stadium, potentially for the final time in his storied career.
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

