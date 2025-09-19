Protestors flood Hollywood over ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ suspension

More than 100 protesters packed the sidewalk outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, a day after ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the network over the host’s comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Protesters held up signs that read “Don’t bend the knee to trump,” and “Douse the Mouse.” Visitors strolling Hollywood Boulevard stopped to gawk at the gathering, which blocked two lanes of eastbound traffic in the busy tourist area.
Christopher Buchanan is a summer intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund.
Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.
Juliana Yamada is a photography fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in Torrance and earned her bachelor’s degree in photojournalism from San Francisco State University. She has held photo internships at the San Francisco Chronicle, KQED and the San Francisco Standard and has worked with the Associated Press, CalMatters and more. In 2024, she received grant support from Women Photograph for a yearlong photo essay.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.