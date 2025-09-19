Protestors flood Hollywood over ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ suspension

More than 100 protesters packed the sidewalk outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, a day after ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the network over the host’s comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.



Protesters held up signs that read “Don’t bend the knee to trump,” and “Douse the Mouse.” Visitors strolling Hollywood Boulevard stopped to gawk at the gathering, which blocked two lanes of eastbound traffic in the busy tourist area.