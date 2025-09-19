Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:56
Metro A Line Foothill Extension opens
Metro A Line Foothill Extension opens

The world’s longest light rail line just got even longer. At noon on Friday, Sept. 19, Metro opened the long-awaited “Foothill Extension” of the A Line, adding 9.1 miles of track and four new stations between Glendora and Pomona.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
That means riders can now travel all the way from Long Beach to Pomona North without ever leaving their seats. To mark the occasion, Metro is offering free rides on all buses, trains, bikes, and Metro Micro trips from Friday through Sunday.
Tom Carroll

