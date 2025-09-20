Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:28
Strawberry delivery driver detained by Border Patrol reunites with his family
California

Strawberry delivery driver detained by Border Patrol reunites with his family

Brittny Mejia staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Mark Potts.
By Brittny Mejia and Mark E. Potts
A strawberry delivery driver was arrested by Border Patrol near Gov. Newsom’s Little Tokyo news conference, becoming “collateral damage.”

Angel Minguela Palacios endured six weeks of harsh detention conditions, watching fellow detainees give up and self-deport.

Over more than a month in detention, the 48-year-old father prayed he’d get back to his family.
California
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts for the Los Angeles Times. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system. She joined The Times in 2014.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement