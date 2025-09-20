Strawberry delivery driver detained by Border Patrol reunites with his family

A strawberry delivery driver was arrested by Border Patrol near Gov. Newsom’s Little Tokyo news conference, becoming “collateral damage.”



Angel Minguela Palacios endured six weeks of harsh detention conditions, watching fellow detainees give up and self-deport.



Over more than a month in detention, the 48-year-old father prayed he’d get back to his family.