Trump’s health guidance on Tylenol, autism explained
By Corinne Purtill
 and Mark E. Potts
President Donald Trump blamed the over-the-counter drug acetaminophen, commonly known by the brand name Tylenol, as a significant factor in the rise of U.S. autism diagnoses on Monday, at a press conference in which he offered often inaccurate medical advice for the nation’s children and pregnant women.

“I’m just making these statements from me, I’m not making them from these doctors,” he said. “It’s too much liquid. Too many different things are going into that baby.” The announcement was met with dismay from autism researchers and advocates who said that research thus far into causal links between acetaminophen and autism has turned up minimal evidence.

